BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Chamber of Commerce held a town hall meeting over zoom Tuesday morning, where county leaders discussed with a representative from Governor Bullock's office, the details of the new mask directive and what it means for our local businesses and public.

"We can call it a mandate we can call it a directive, essentially the idea is that it is legally enforceable, we are talking about something that affects everyone in our community, we desperately need to protect one another and to create opportunities for businesses to stay open.", said Rylee Sommers Flanagan, Deputy Legal Councel, Governor Bullock's Office.

Flanagan broke down the specifics of the governor's directive for wearing masks inside and outdoors.

If you're in a business where people are coming in and out, you need to be covered up. If you're in an office or your home with no one around, there is no need to wear a mask.

While outside, you only need to wear a mask if you're in a situation where social distancing isn't possible.

Flanagan also explained which businesses are allowed to press charges against customers refusing to leave, if not complying with the directive.

County leaders agreed businesses should empower customers to practice public safety.

"We really shouldn't be masking up solely because the governor told us to or the local health officer told us to or the CDC told us to, we should be masking up because we care about our community, we care about it's economic vitality and we care about the health of its members.", said County Health Officer, John Felton.

County leaders agreed if we want to keep our businesses open and our economy growing, masks will become the new normal.

Flanagan urges the public to read the directive if they have any questions about the new rules.

Click on this link to find that, https://covid19.mt.gov/.