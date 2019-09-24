Billings Chamber of Commerce honors Stella and Ziggy Ziegler with the 2019 Legacy Award

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Stella and Ziggy Ziegler opened Stella's Kitchen and Bakery in Billings over forty years ago. On September 24, 2019, they are honored with the 2019 Billings Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award.

Stella's is usually recognized for their traditional American breakfast or homemade bread, but today Stella and Ziggy are being recognized for their commitment to the Billings community.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce leadership team says the Legacy Award goes to a business that improves the economic climate and quality of life for people in Billings. Stella Ziegler says she and her husband are very humbled to receive the award, and thinks fondly of her time at Stella's Kitchen and Bakery.

"It was really good. We had lots of friends, and we made lots of friends through the restaurant because we were there," says Stella, "we miss that part of it a lot but I do enjoy my free time."

"I miss it more than she does," intergects Ziggy.

"Yeah he does, haha, he does."

Stella says now that she and Ziggy are retired, they will spend more time visiting family, including their five children.