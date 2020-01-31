To celebrate the farmers, ranchers and many other ag industry workers in the area, the Billings Chamber of Commerce presented their yearly Ag Appreciation Celebration. According to the Billings Chamber of Commerce, agriculture is the regions number one industry; so its no surprise that hundreds gathered to celebrate the work of those in the ag industry.

Chamber of Commerce President John Brewer says "taking the time to stop and acknowledge and appreciate all the people in ag at all levels whether it's finance, the producers, to those businesses in town that work directly with these producers throughout eastern Montana, it's just a great time."

2016 Ag Excellence Award winner Dave Kelsey was in attendance and admires the attention the ag industry is receiving not just in the present, but also for the future.

"We have 10 FFA chapters here as well, getting those students involved right away with the ag atmosphere. It's a huge event to have this much representation supporting the agricultural industry," says Kelsey.

With the ag industry supplying the areas grocery stores and restaurants with the food we eat, Kelsey believed Friday's celebration was well deserved.

"It allows us to take a night and enjoy the night and know that people appreciate what we do for a living and how important our contribution is to the state of Montana."

The winner of the 2019 Ag Excellence Award is Allen McCormick who has served on the Billings Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee for over 30 years.