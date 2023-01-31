The following is a press release from the Billings Chamber of Commerce:

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces the third class of graduates from the Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program. 50 graduates representing 24 Billings-area organizations, completed the program. Combined, the three classes have welcomed a total of 143 participants representing 45 organizations that employ over 15,000 people.

“We are thrilled at the diversity of organizations and businesses who made the commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in Billings and beyond,” says Cathy Grider, workforce development manager for the Billings Chamber.

Participating organizations who became ally’s and individual graduates include:

• AAA—Liz Camacho

• A&E Design—Sylvia Noble

• Big Brothers Big Sisters—Maria Frederickson

• Big Sky EDA and BillingsWorks—Karli Baker

• Billings Chamber—Alyssa Voeltz, Jack Jennaway, Rene Beyl

• Billings Clinic—Sarah Brown, Joan Brewer, Rhiannon Bowman, Kim Lewis, Maria Gnecco

• Billings Dermatology—Michelle Qualls

• Billings Federal Credit Union—Debbie Strever • Billings Symphony—Candy Holzer, Susan Barrow

• CASA—Drew MacLeod

• City of Billings—Andy Zoeller, Chris Kukulski, Pam Purinton, Kendra Shaw, Tom Rupsis, Karla Stanton

• First United Methodist Church—Patrick Lewis

• Head Start—Megan Martin, Brittany Dimitryev

• KOA—Tyler Munson, Melanie Sands-Snyder, Kyleen Peterson

• Montana DLI-Job Service—Jenn Phalen

• MSU Billings—Darla Tyler-McSherry, Paula Highlander, Ana Diaz

• Northern Hotel—Mike Larson

• United Way—Maia Dickerson

• Sanderson Stewart—Chris Naumann, Amy Schneider

• Sibanye Stillwater—Pieter Henning, Christine Gardiner, Matt McManamen, Corne Strydom, Ashley Chancellor

• St. Vincent Healthcare—Megan Skiff, Ronda Smith, Tina Stinson

• Stockman Bank—Lisa Donovan, Ashley Glantz

• Special Olympics Montana—Sherry Rudolph

• Youth Dynamics—Nina Hernandez, Kristin Thompson

Each graduate earned 10 continuing education units through Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) accredited classes and their organization earned the Chamber’s designation of “A Workplace of Choice.”

With a focus on business growth through diversity, equity, and inclusion the Chamber’s online business resource center, www.BillingsDEI.com has resources and information to begin one’s DEI journey. Applications are currently being accepted for the fourth immersion program class which will begin in September 2023. Read more about this program at www.BillingsChamber.com.