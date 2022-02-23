BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Chamber is asking residents to come out on Tuesday, March 8 to listen and as questions about MetraPark.

“Public venues around the country changed the way they do business, how they operate their facility and ultimately provide greater community value, and more revenue,” Billings Chamber wrote. “Some facilities have chosen a private management model. These facilities are still owned by the public, but the private sector is responsible for the day-to-day operations instead of government.”

Residents are asked to attend to listen and ask questions about how MetrakPark can be the vest venue it can be at the upcoming event.

The Billings Chamber’s A.M. Event will be held Tuesday, March 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn from 7:30 am to 8:30 am.

The cost for the event is $25, which includes breakfast and time for networking and reconnecting with colleagues.

If you are looking to attend the event you are asked to register in advance by 12:00 pm on Feb. 28 online here.

A line up of speakers will be at the event:

Shawn Pritchett

Shawn Pritchett serves as contract manager for the City of Sioux Falls’ event venues including a convention center, arena, Denny Sanford Premier Center, baseball stadium, historic Orpheum Theater and the Washington Pavilion for Arts and Sciences.

Commissioner Denis Pitman

Commissioner Pitman has served as Yellowstone County Commissioner since he was elected in 2017. Prior he was a Billings City Councilman, serving for two terms.

Tim Goodridge

Tim Goodridge is the Interim General Manager at MetraPark. Previously he was the Director of the Billings Industrial Revitalization District (BIRD) and Director of the Magic City Blues Festival.