BILLINGS - The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced Friday its first ever Agricultural Celebration Week running Jan. 24 through Jan. 30, 2021.

The week will offer insight into how the agriculture industry contributes to daily lives and celebrate the local ag. community. The Chamber said it’s about education, admiration and gratitude for the area’s farmers, ranchers and consumers, as well as agri-business and agri-business research representatives.

The Chamber released this list of events that will take place during Ag. Celebration Week:

Follow our Ag. Celebration Week host, Aaron Flint. He's an agricultural advocate and host of the radio talk show “Montana Talks” on (News Talk KBUL), as he guides our awareness of this essential industry. Flint will be interviewing various ag. industry influencers throughout the week.

Tune into KGHL (AM790 and 94.7FM) to hear announcers Nick Tyler, Josh Rath and Taylor Brown interview Ag. Celebration Week sponsors, our current Ag. Excellence Award winner Karen Yost, and past Ag. Excellence Award winners.

Follow the Billings Chamber on Facebook or Instagram for highlights on local ag. businesses to learn about their farm-to-table practices and how to support them. This includes a contest bingo card, encouraging the community to visit these businesses to be entered to win a prize bundle. Download the bingo card here. Contest will close Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Drawing to be held on Feb. 2, 2021 via Facebook Live before 11a.m.

Yellowstone County Museum is home to Charlie and Russel, the two-headed calf. Throughout Ag. Celebration week, follow the plush version of Charlie and Russel on the Billings Chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages as they visit local businesses that support the ag. industry. Guess their location to be entered to win a gift card.

Visit BillingsChamber.com to view the “Experience Ag. around the Table Cooking Series.” These videos are free to the public and offer the opportunity to cook alongside some of the best chefs in Billings. The four chefs highlighted in the series are: Chef Matt Makowski at the Fieldhouse Chef and owner Duane Haugen at Bull Mountain Grille Chef James Bramlett and general manager Mitch Fox at Buffalo Block Steakhouse Chef Elias Banderas at the Windmill

View an exclusive interview with local rancher, agriculture advocate and 2015 Ag. Excellence Award Winner Dave Kelsey.

Participate in “Carry Out Wednesday” on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Participants can order carry out from our list of restaurants and then have the business sign the bingo contest card referenced above to be entered to win a grand prize.

Watch for our exclusive interview with the 2020 Ag. Excellence Award winner Karen Yost, produced by KULR-8, at BillingsChamber.com and on our Facebook page.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce said they are honored to invite the community to participate in their inaugural week-long ag. celebration, and appreciate the support of all sponsors: Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, Stockman Bank, Northwest Farm Credit Services, AgroLiquid, Molson Coors, King’s Ace Hardware, Beartooth Bank and Little Horn State Bank. More details can be found at BillingsChamber.com.