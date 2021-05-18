BILLINGS - Have you ever thought of running for city council, but weren't sure how to get started? Well, a group of Billings residents received tips on how to do that during a Candidate School session hosted by the Billings Chamber.

Fourteen potential candidates signed up for the seminar where a variety of speakers talked about resources and how to run a successful campaign.

Dan Brooks with the Billings Chamber says many people aren't sure how to start the paperwork, where to file and how to get financial forms put together.

Brooks says, for people who aren't ready for a city council election, they can start at the county level, serving on a board or commission to learn how things work.

But if you are ready for the next step, Tuesday's class can show you how to get there.

“Coming up, we’ve got Kary Olsen with the realtors, to talk about how to mount a successful campaign involving knocking on doors, organizing volunteers, working with the media. So hopefully for a room full of first time candidates, that’s the kind of information they’re looking for,” Brooks, Business Advocacy Director for Billings Chamber, said.

If you missed Tuesday's session, you can reach out to Brooks for more information on how to run for office.