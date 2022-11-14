Billings Chamber Host Retiree Career Fair For Older People Looking To Rejoin Workforce

BILLINGS, Mont. Monday Morning Was the first ever retiree brunch and career fair in the magic city hosted by the billings chamber or commerce

The event is for anyone who is looking to renter the workforce after a hiatus.

In an article from AARP says 1.7 million people who retired a year earlier are dusting off their resumes and looking for part time work nationwide.

In September the Bureau of Labor Statics reported, there over 560,000 jobs available in Montana.

Here in Billings, there is a significant number of retirees in our community looking to get back to work -- says Workforce Development Manager for the Billings Chamber, Cathy Grider.

"The Billings Chamber of Commerce is just looking for ways we can help our area of businesses just continue to strengthen their workforce and finding retirees is a great way to feel that gap."

That's why the city decided to host the career fair.

I spoke with vendor Candice Jovanovich of Advanced Employment Services, she says most of the people how approached her table were looking for relief from raising cost or to just get out of the house.

"Coming back into the workforce a lot of people like the fact that they are not committed to something so if they aren't able to go in that day -- then it's not like that are going to lose their job or something." Says Candice.

Event attendee, Mike Boyett says even if you don't find what you are looking for its still a great chance to expose yourself to all the possibilities.

"I wanted to see for myself what other opportunities are out here, not to work eight to five Monday through Friday -- that's not the job that I see people in their 70's and 80's doing, but they want to do something and they want to do something to help them community I thought this would be a great opportunity."

The career fair offers employers and retirees and opportunity to connect in person and get important question answered like types of positions and hours available.