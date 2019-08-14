BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Central Catholic High School will start the new school year off with a brand new gym floor.

Shel Hanser, Principal of Billings Catholic Schools, led donors and Western Security Bank officials on a tour of the school today. The last stop on the tour was the brand new Sister Valerie Court sponsored by Western Security Bank.

Mike Seppala, President of Western Security Bank, says the new court turned out beautifully. "From our perspective what was important is the support that we could throw towards another one of the high schools in Billings. We want to support all the schools in Billings and Central is an integral part of Billings and, so we continue to throw our support towards the students of Billings and of Yellowstone County," says Seppala.

The previous court was 70 years old, and the new court will be put to use starting this Friday. BCS kept a few pieces of wood from the old floor to put on display just outside the gymnasium.