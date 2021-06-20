BILLINGS, MONT. - Live music, dancing, and food, all part of this years Juneteenth celebration on Saturday in South Park.

Saturday was the first Juneteenth celebration where the day was recognized as a federal holiday, after the white house made it official earlier this week.

Juneteenth is meant to commemorate the emancipation of African-American slaves in the united states. To gain that recognition is a big step for some of the event goers.

“It feels good that they finally recognized us that we are here as a black race," Anthony Swain said, a Billings resident. "That we played a part in helping build the United States and I'm glad that they finally recognized that we are here.”

“Kind of when Barack won president, that type of feeling," Ella Carten said, a Billings resident. "It’s federal, it’s happened, it’s happening.”

Despite some of the attendees believing that the holiday should have been recognized much earlier by the federal government they're happy with the turnout and are looking forward to seeing the event grow next year.