BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Catholic School announced Andrew McDonald as its new president.

McDonald is taking over the position after BCS's former president Shaun Harrington retired in January.

McDonald's career in Catholic administration and education spans more than 20 years, according to a press release from BCS.

Most recently, he worked as the principal of Our Lady of Loretto Catholic School in Foxfield, Colorado where he expanded staffing, opened a new preschool program and kept a significant financial performance, according to BCS.

He will be working with the board of directors and the Diocese of great Falls-Billings to "establish and steward the long-term vision, goals and strategies for the organization."

His duties include administrative management, strategic planning, policy making and the leadership of student development in the Catholic tradition.

“Andrew has a demonstrated record of strong leadership and commitment to Catholic education and formation of students. We are excited to have him join as a leader in our organization.” Joe Sylvester, BCS board member and search committee chair said in the release.

McDonald earned his master's and bachelor's degree at the University of Colorado Denver and his educational specialist degree and leadership credential from the University of Northern Colorado.

"McDonald, his wife Tara, and two children – Sawyer and Fiona – look forward to relocating to Billings to work in service of the dedicated BCS community while enjoying the great outdoors and all that Montana has to offer," BCS said in the release.