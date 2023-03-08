BILLINGS, Mont. - The old Carmike Theater is being remodeled into a 22,000 square foot convention center. It will be finished by the end of 2023.

Project Manager Brent Sumner said the convention center will have three board rooms, in addition to conference space. He said they are upgrading all of the lighting and sound systems and integrating it into touchpad control. There will be full-spectrum light capabilities for guests to choose the brightness from 0-100%, as well as the color.

Owner David Veeder said he enjoys the process.

"It's fun, that's why I do it," he said. "I enjoy it. It's just plain fun. I like to see what it looks like six weeks from now, 13 weeks from now. Twenty-five weeks from now."

A stand-out feature of the convention center is the 7500 square foot ballroom (or pre-function room). The ballroom has three large skylights. There will be almost 60 hanging light features as well. The lights will hang at different levels, from 17 to 22 feet. On either end of the ballroom, 14-foot glass doors will open to allow vehicles into the room. Sumner said the room will have three screens, including two 16x9 foot video walls.

"I like to do stuff like this," Veeder said. "That's as simple as it is. I've been building things for a long time and in a lot of places. And I just like to do it."

Veeder bought the Carmike Theater in 2012. He originally intended to create flexible lease office space. Then, he decided he wanted to build a hotel on the property, so he changed to the idea of a convention center.

A Marriott Courtyard hotel is being built next to the convention center. Sumner said the hotel should be finished summer of 2024.