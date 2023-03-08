BILLINGS, Mont. - The old Carmike Theater is being remodeled into a 22,000 square foot convention center. It will be finished by the end of 2023.
Project Manager Brent Sumner said the convention center will have three board rooms, in addition to conference space. He said they are upgrading all of the lighting and sound systems and integrating it into touchpad control. There will be full-spectrum light capabilities for guests to choose the brightness from 0-100%, as well as the color.
Owner David Veeder said he enjoys the process.
Veeder bought the Carmike Theater in 2012. He originally intended to create flexible lease office space. Then, he decided he wanted to build a hotel on the property, so he changed to the idea of a convention center.
A Marriott Courtyard hotel is being built next to the convention center. Sumner said the hotel should be finished summer of 2024.