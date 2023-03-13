BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings bride is looking to get her money back, and hire a new wedding photographer, after the company she hired suddenly closed.

Haley Shrinarine hired Tolman Media to handle her wedding photography. Tolman Media was a national company that paired couples with local photographers. Haley's big day is coming up on September 23, 2023. Her finance is deployed overseas with the Army. He's been deployed for over 300 days.

"I literally was boasting to my friends how I have all my stuff together," she said. "I have my dress. I have my photographer. I have my venue. I have my DJ. I just really need to finish my guest list and figure out food. That was my biggest stressors right now. We've even figured out flowers."

In December, Haley paid the first of three payments to Tolman Media for wedding photography services.

Haley said she got an email from 'a concerned former employee' the week after Valentines Day. It was the first indication that something was wrong.

The email said:

"Hello,

You may have received an email from Tolman Media that they are sutting down and that they have run out of money. Photographers and videographers across the country haven't been paid for several months in result of this. Brennan Tolman lied to his employees, to the money and ran.

CURRENT CLIENTS: Please dispute any funds given to Tolman Media as fraud. They have breached contract and owe you for what you have paid. If you have an assigned photographer and/or videographer, they have been told to take over your project and are expected to split the remaining payment if there is any. They have been 'promised' to be paid the 'management fee' for each wedding as well but this likely will not happen. If you are still interested in working with your assigned photographer and/or videographer, please get in contact to discuss a new package. They are no longer associated with Tolman Media. If you do not have an assigned team, please go find a team local to your area so this doesn't happen again.

Please take any official emails from Tolman Media with a grain of salt. They are not telling the full truth and we want to protect any couples that are still expecting a refund/media from them. We are so sorry that this is happening to you. We are all in shock.

Signed,

A concerned former employee"

Haley immediately tried to get her money back.

"I work three jobs," she said. "I am very much busting everything I can just for basic bills and then I work as a waitress on the weekends for my photography money. It's really, really hard to have $1,000 gone. For me, $1,000 is half of what I make in a month. Honestly. So, that's a lot of money for me. And my finance is deployed."

"It's hard having those three jobs and then, seeing your money evaporate," she added.

Tolman Media has a letter on their website saying in part:

"This is a formal notice that as of February 15, 2023, Tolman Media LLC, Tolman Media Empire LLC, and Tolman Media Dynasty LLC have officially ceased operations and been dismantled. All assets have been sold, there is no cash remaining in the business, and no further employees, members, managers, or officers active. All websites, emails, and contact information has been shut off."

Haley told NonStop Local she's spent hours trying to get her money back- reaching out to her bank, the court system, the Better Business Bureau and Tolman Media.

"I went to dispute the charges as fraud," she said. "And my bank said it's past the 60-day period and I willingly paid this company, so it can't be disputed as fraud."

Of Tolman Media, she said, "I've emailed them six different times. Nothing."

"It's very hard for me to get ahold of people because I work from 6:30 in the morning to 5 p.m.," she added.

NonStop Local also reached out to the Better Business Bureau.

"I took a look at the website you shared regarding the company," Dale Dixon with Better Business Bureau Great West Pacific said. "And when the company says, 'We're out of business. We have no cash,' there doesn't look to be a lot of options. A thousand dollars is a lot of money to the person who lost it, but when you look at a business and if it has creditors and is owning money to a lot of businesses, most likely that $1,000 is small in that context. And that's where the problem comes."

Shrinarine said another challenge is finding a new wedding photographer.

"I immediately called three photographers that I knew at the time my date was open," she said. All of them are booked."

She said the other photographers who have availability aren't in her price range. She is currently considering asking one of her bridesmaids to be her photographer.

NonStop Local reached out to Tolman Media as well. We are currently waiting to hear back.