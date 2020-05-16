BILLINGS, Mont. - Local bikers with hearts of gold are getting involved in the event, Ride For Vets, a fundraiser meant to raise money and awareness for our local veterans.

Participants will track their mileage from month to month and have sponsors donate money per mile.

All funds raised will be split between the charities, Montana Veterans Meat Locker, Adaptive Gym Performance and Dog Tag Buddies.

Gil Floyd, Director of American Legion Post 4, says veterans stuck at home are particularly affected right now, and could use support of any kind.

"Things like PTSD and other issues that are causing them mental problems, this makes it even harder than before, it's something that while your out there and segregated from the people who have been helping you and they're not able to do the normal things that hold back from the normal day to day activities, that definitely causes issues.", Said Floyd.

The fundraiser, Riding For Vets, ends on Veterans Day, November 11, if you're interested in donating to American Legion Riders, click on the link, https://www.members.legion.org/tal/donatenow#legion-org.