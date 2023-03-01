BILLINGS, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte visited Billings on Wednesday to discuss the Billings Bench Water Association Canal and House Bill 269, also known as the Local Disaster Resiliency Fund.

"We're hoping if we get funding, we can help the landslide area," said Jim Stott, the Billings Bench Water Association Board President.

The canal goes from Laurel and ends in the Shepherd area. A slope poses a potential risk of falling rocks and debris in Billings near the Rimrock Apartments, causing concern for residents living in the area.

"It's something we've been looking at for awhile, and we hope to see some more resources to help deal with it," said Stott.

Stott estimated with funding, the project would take roughly seven or eight years before it's completed.