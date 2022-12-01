BILLINGS, Mont. -- Billings is the first city in the Treasure state to receive a LEED certification for its ongoing efforts to move the city towards more efficient energy consumption.

The Gold LEED Certification is a recognition of the forward-thinking efforts of the Magic City to build a framework for a more sustainable future.

Billings currently has over 150 sustainable buildings.

According to Hilari Varnadore, Vice President of LEED for cities says Billings is the 21stcity in the world to be certified gold.

Based on LEED’s rating system, Billings received a significantly high score in areas like, resilience planning, green spaces, natural resource conservation, and full points for renewable energy.

She also highlighted one particular area that Billings did extremely well in.

"One area that I thought stood out was transportation performance -- we actually measure the vehicle travel miles per capita -- like how much you know people are driving around all day and you had really low VMT compared to a lot of places -- you've got full credit and I'm realizing as I'm here you have such a thriving and diverse economy that clearly people live and work here and you're not driving back and forth to dc like i did with two-hour long commutes -- and that's actually a really important in the performance in your application."

As the city continues to develop, the Billings Energy and Conservation Commission will focus on designing building that use energy more efficiently – or even less of it.

Randy Hafer, Vice President of the Energy and Conservation Commission says, the city seems to be serious about creating a sustainable future for Billings.

"The sustainability stuff isn't something that's on the side on the commission and we are talking about stuff -- we are doing all of these things -- true sustainability isn't about any one thing -- it's about everything. so, if you have a sustainable ecosystem that is self-perpetuating, and that's what we are trying to do -- but working with the planet instead of against it."

Over time, the city may later qualify for additional grants based on the amount of energy saved and reused.