BILLINGS, Mont. - After almost two years of being shut down D-Bat in the Rimrock Mall is getting ready to open to the public again.

The facility was almost completely destroyed on the morning of November 1, 2021 when a pick up truck was driven into the entrance.

The batting facility has been closed ever since, but they kept their space in the Rimrock Mall.

This week, the owners reached out to us saying they are finally done with their repairs and remodels and are ready to reopen.

D-Bat will reopen on Monday Aug. 21 at 11:00 am. Their hours are 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday through Saturday. Sundays they're open from noon to 6:00 pm.

Next​ Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, they're hosting a big grand re-opening celebration which everyone is invited to attend.

You'll get to see their newly remodeled facility, and enjoy games, raffles and giveaways!

The owners also tell us they're extremely grateful for the community members that have offered their support to them over the last two years and look forward to welcoming everyone back to their facility.