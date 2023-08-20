Billings, MT- Across the U.S. people are preparing for the upcoming school year.

But in the Magic City this year, some had help from the cities first responders.

Shop With A Cop began with a first responder vehicle parade, where kids enjoyed manning the lights and sirens.

They filled the Magic City with lights and sounds from the Metra all the way up to Sheels.

Where new backpacks filled with school supplies awaited the 40 students.

These kids where then given $400 to spend in a shopping spree around the store.

They bought clothing, more supplies for the upcoming year, and also a toy or two, or three.

The event was loads of fun for everyone involved, and event organizers hope it will have a positive ripple effect throughout the community.

Billings Police Department Noon Shift Patrol Officer, Cory Kerriger, was present for the first annual back to school event and said he likes to think "that we are putting a positive impact on these kids' lives, which will just snowball into them having good encounters with the police. We just want to show that we are here to protect and serve the community. We do a lot of protecting but today gives us an opportunity to serve, that's what it's all about that's what the badge means to us."

Kerriger went on to say that "it's just overall, a great community building aspect, but a lot of us don't look at it that way, we sign up we volunteer to do this because we love impacting our community, we love serving our community, and we just have a great time with the little kids. "

The official second Back to School Shop With a Cop also featured a salon.

Where kids received haircuts from barbers and stylists, and a back-to-school portrait, donning their new hairdos.

And because of Shop With a Cop, several will be showing up for this school year in style.

Event organizers also say that as long as this program continues seeing support, local law enforcement will continue making it happen.

nd anyone interested in donating is encouraged to stop by the Billings Police Department at City Hall, donate to Shop with a Cop at any Altana Federal Credit Union, or reach out to Sgt. Jeff Stovall with the Billings PD.