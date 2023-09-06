Billings, Mont. - One Billings family is reaching out to their community with the goal of raising money for their three-week-old baby's open heart surgery.

Lenox Tallon was born prematurely on August 14. He appeared healthy and did well immediately after the birth, soon going home with his parents.

On Friday, September 1, Lenox went limp, and he appeared pale and "lifeless". He stopped breathing, and his parents called 9-1-1, according to their post on Go-Fund-Me.

An ambulance arrived to take Lenox to the hospital, where professionals performed CPR and found a hole in Lenox's heart and a blood clot in his brain.

His family is asking for help covering the many medical bills to come, including the baby's open heart surgery. So far, they are nearly two thirds of the way to meeting their goal of $30,000 thanks to the kindness found in members of their community.