BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Association of Realtors is helping out victims that have been impacted by the flooding damage by giving them an opportunity to get a loan.

"We felt it was important," said Mary Cooper, the CEO of the Billings Association of Realtors. "Communities were hit so hard and we're trying to help out the best we can."

The Billings Association of Realtors received 250,000 dollars to go toward homes in Eastern Montana that have sustained flooding damage.

Insurance claims and proof of damage are required to obtain loans worth 2,000 dollars. These loans can go towards mortgage payments, rent, and hotel costs if someone is no longer able to live in their home.

Information about these loans and how to apply can be found online at the National Association of Realtor's website.