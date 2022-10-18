UPDATE: OCT. 18 AT 9:04 A.M.

The Billings Police Department has identified the suspect of then armed carjacking that happened North Thirtieth Street in Billings Sept. 30.

Santana Ledeau, 26, was located, arrested and served warrants for two counts of Robberies in Great Falls Monday, Oct. 17, according to BPD via Twitter.

BPD said via Twitter Ledeau approached the victim near 11th and North 30th Street, pointed a handgun and pepper sprayed the victim while taking the victim's SUV.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for the suspect of an armed carjacking on N 30th St.

The suspect is described as being a Native American or Hispanic male in his 20s to 30s wearing a red hoodie.

The vehicle taken is a 2017 Blue Nissan Armada, with Montana plate CAA753.