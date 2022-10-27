BILLINGS, Mont. - Individuals are calling Billings area residents, claiming to be federal authorities, namely acting U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung.

If you receive a similar call, you are urged to call the Clerk of Court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order.

“The U.S. Marshals Service would never ask for a credit / debit or gift card number, banking routing numbers, or ask for funds to be wired for any purpose,” Hornung said.

Marshal Hornung says U.S. Marshals will not ask for credit/debit card or gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose.

If you receive a call from a potential scammer, do not give out personal or financial information and report the call to the Federal Trade Commission.

Those receiving a call can authenticate it by calling the Clerk of the Courts office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order given by the caller.