Billings Aquatic Club sees new swimmers at Junior Nationals

Another year, another medal at Junior Nationals for Billings Aquatic Club swimmer Ethan Harder. Nothing new there. What is new, however, is the company he received on the podiums this year, as fellow senior Jack Leuthold, and sophomore Peter Thompson placing in separate events, the first time Montana has ever had three medalists at Junior Nationals.

"It was very cool," said Thompson. "I don't think that's how we expected it to go, it was more for the experience."

"It's cool that we're all from the same team, that's pretty impressive," said Leuthold. "I think it's pretty special. Kind of putting Montana on the map, which is always good."

Harder did about as well as can be expected in Austin, where he'll compete collegiately at the University of Texas. Three medals, including a second place finish in the 200 backstroke. Leuthold hit the podium by finishing fourth in the 1650 freestyle, and Thompson took sixth in the same race. Something all three of them say wouldn't be possible without each other.

"It helped at the meet also to not be trying to go through it on your own," said Thompson. "But in training it's so helpful. It definitely wouldn't be possible without those other guys there."

"It's great, just to see other kids come up," said Harder. "We'll still have a really good team after I leave to Texas, and Jack leaves, and we'll have Peter come up, and a bunch of little kids. It's just pretty great."

And it appears the success has been noticed. This week it was announced that the Billings Aquatic Club has also been named to the USA Swimming's top 200 swim clubs, taking a bronze ranking, and finished only 500 points off of silver. A big feather in the cap of head coach Sean Marshall.

"It says a lot," said Harder. "We've improved so much since Sean showed up. We've just gotten so much better."

"When I grew up swimming we didnt' have a lot of swimmers that went through this DI process," said Leuthold. "So I think having a lot of these role models going through it and kind of seeing what it's like beneficial to them, and motiviational."

Two years ago it was pretty much just Ethan Harder making a name for Montana. Fast forward two years later, and it looks as if the Treasure State will be just fine with more big time talent.