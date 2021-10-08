Billings animal shelter asking for donations as surge of animals come in

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) is asking for donations after animal control responded to a report of a potential cruelty/neglect case involving 16 cats and one dog over the past week.

YVAS posted on Facebook they are housing the animals until the case is solved, adding they have brought in more than 145 cats within the last two weeks--majority being strays.

The shelter said they are asking the community for supply donations as they care for these animals and as more continue to come in.

YVAS said they are in desperate need of wet cat food, puppy potty pads and paper towels. They are accepting donations by in-person drop-off or delivery through the shelter's Amazon wishlist.