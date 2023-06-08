BILLINGS, Mont. - On June 8, a new team of firefighters graduated in the Magic City.

Billings is a city that's constantly changing and expanding, and now the fire department is adding more firefighters to their ranks to protect the growing population.

And after months of hard work and intensive training, 12 new firefighters are being introduced into the Billings area.

This marks the second class of firefighting recruits that was made possible by funds from the public safety mill levy.

Billings fire department received ten new members and Lockwood received two.

The graduation officially recognizes the members as probationary firefighters, the next step in their training.

And graduates cannot be more excited to start this step.

The ceremony featured speeches from both the Billings Fire Department and Lockwood's Chief Staley, welcoming their new members.

And after taking the oath and being sworn in, the new probationary firefighters loved ones were invited to pin on their badges, signifying the official start to their new careers.

And in addition to boosting the number of boots on the ground, these recruits will allow the Billings Fire Department to expand its services in new ways.

Over two years ago, the Billings Fire Department conducted studies to find effective ways to expand their services to better meet the needs of the Magic City.

They discovered a majority of their time and resources were spent on medical response and crisis response, which often presented fire crews with an ultimatum.

Assistant E.M.T. Fire Chief Jason Banfield says that "the fire engines are there again for fire rescue and to support that side in what we call that first do area. We can't have fire engines taken out of service for medical calls all the time and then have a fire break and then have to choose which one we are going to take care of, so we are supporting that and having the M.R.T.'s".

The Mobile Response Teams, or M.R.T.'s, are comprised of firefighters E.M.T.'s or paramedics and once B.F.D. firefighters are trained they join the rotation.

Most members of the Billings Fire Department have served of will serve on a Medical Response Team, and the teams are shifted due to the constant high pace and high stress commitment of the job.

And the new recruits are not exempt, once they've finished their six-month probationary period, they will eventually join an M.R.T.

These new firefighters will soon take to the streets, serving, sacrificing and saving their communities starting Monday, June 12th.