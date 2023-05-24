BILLINGS, Mont. - Emergency medical services are a vital public service, saving lives and responding to disasters.

This week, we celebrate EMS workers as part of the 49th annual, National EMS Week and Billings American Medical Response are supporting local EMS workers.

Firefighters, ambulances and all those on the front lines of disaster are no strangers to stress.

But for National EMS Week, Billings AMR is hosting several events to give local first responders some time to sit back and relax.

All while sharing memories from the work, they take on every day, for the community they love.

Billings AMR Operations Manager Brian Hansen says events like this are important to host for his staff because, "the first responders need to be recognized and we take this week and try to give back to them because they are the giving type of people, they are always giving so it gives us a chance to give back to them."

He goes on to explain how they celebrate their crews and says that "we do breakfast for our crews, we do the lunch every year and try to do different things with them games things like that."

Hansen finished by saying ""it's their week. It's our time to recognize them for all the hard work they do throughout the year."

And Hansen knows that while much of the work done by his crews may go unnoticed, it is still a vital role in keeping the heart of Billings beating.

Hansen says that the general public doesn't typically "think about us till they need us if you will and I'm not saying that in a bad way, but we are there 24/7, 365, nights holidays weekends we have to be available, and that's the big thing, when people need us: we are there on people's worst days. "

Hansen says that after EMS week is finished the best way you can continue support first responders is by simply thanking them for what they do.

The official EMS week wraps Saturday May 27.