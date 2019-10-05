Billings Amateur Hockey Association invites girls to play for free

Are you thinking about signing up for some fun winter activities?

The Billings Amateur Hockey Association is encouraging that by inviting girls aged 4 to 12 to play hockey for free.

The BAHL in collaboration with USA hockey is hosting a girl's hockey weekend to encourage female participation in the sport.

Hockey coach, Zach Wilson, says Centennial Ice Arena offered a free hour of ice with all equipment included.

Wilson says ice hockey is dominated by male players, so it is crucial to encourage girls to try out.

According to the Billings Amateur Hockey Association, Women's Hockey os one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

There are opportunities to play in college and even internationally.