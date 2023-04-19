BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Alive After 5 summer concert series announced the lineup for 2023!

This year is the concert series’ 20th anniversary and you can celebrate Thursdays this summer from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Admission is free to the public and a $2 wristband will be available for those over 21 wishing to consume alcohol.

This year’s lineup includes:

𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟴, Desperate Electric & Gilda House Music at The Pub Station

𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟭𝟱, Counting Coup at Überbrew

𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟮𝟮, Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk at The Monte

𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟮𝟵, El Wencho at Montana Brewing Company (at Skypoint)

𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟲, The Soul Funk Collective at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.

𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟭𝟯, Repeat Offenders at Hooligan's Sports Bar (at Skypoint)

𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟮𝟬, Honyocker featuring Josie Dunne, Guthrie Brown, and Luke Enyeart at Walkers Grill

𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟮𝟳, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts at Tiny's Tavern

𝗔𝘂𝗴. 𝟯, Lost Canyons at McCormick Cafe / Craft Local