BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Alive After 5 summer concert series announced the lineup for 2023!

This year is the concert seriesโ€™ 20th anniversary and you can celebrate Thursdays this summer from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Admission is free to the public and a $2 wristband will be available for those over 21 wishing to consume alcohol.

This yearโ€™s lineup includes:

๐—๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐Ÿด, Desperate Electric & Gilda House Music at The Pub Station

๐—๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฑ, Counting Coup at รœberbrew

๐—๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ, Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk at The Monte

๐—๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿต, El Wencho at Montana Brewing Company (at Skypoint)

๐—๐˜‚๐—น๐˜† ๐Ÿฒ, The Soul Funk Collective at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.

๐—๐˜‚๐—น๐˜† ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฏ, Repeat Offenders at Hooligan's Sports Bar (at Skypoint)

๐—๐˜‚๐—น๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ, Honyocker featuring Josie Dunne, Guthrie Brown, and Luke Enyeart at Walkers Grill

๐—๐˜‚๐—น๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณ, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts at Tiny's Tavern

๐—”๐˜‚๐—ด. ๐Ÿฏ, Lost Canyons at McCormick Cafe / Craft Local