Billings Airport says passengers down 95%

The Billings Logan International Airport said passengers are down 95%. Director of Aviation and Transit for Billings Kevin Ploehn said they typically see 1200 people go through airport security every day. Right now, that number is down to 65-70 people.

Speaking about COVID-19, Ploehn said, "You know, I've never seen an event that torpedoed an industry so quickly. The whole travel industry, that includes the airlines, the airports, car rentals, hotels, restaurants even. They've all taken a beating on this. And, it's going to take a minute for that all to come back to some level of profitability."

Ploehn said they haven't had to do any layoffs, although they have had to re-allocate some jobs. He said he's redone the budget four times.

He said, "If you look across the street at our parking lot, it's basically empty. That's one of my big revenue generators, along with car rentals. Neither one of them are making any money at the moment, so subsequently, neither are we. It's a little painful to watch."

All of this is happening as the airport is in the middle of a $40 million expansion project to add another concourse. Ploehn said they are currently taking bids on phase 2 of the project.

One thing that Ploehn said helped a lot is the recent government grant of $12.7 million.

For those who need to travel, Ploehn said the airplanes and terminals are as clean as they've ever been.