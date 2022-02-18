Billings airport plans to start using new A Concourse in April

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Logan International Airport plans to start using the new A Concourse in April.

The A Concourse has four gates, but director of aviation and transit Kevin Ploehn said there is enough room for a fifth plane. He said some of the food venders going in next to the A Concourse won't be ready to open until the summer: Cinnabon, Skydine, Logan's Diner and Stacked, A Montana Grill.

The terminal expansion is happening to meet current needs and allow for future growth.

"We were on some record paces before Covid hit," Ploehn said. "That slowed things down dramatically. Of course, it did everywhere."

Ploehn said airport travel numbers bounced back last summer.

"We saw our numbers bounce right back up to where we were pre-Covid. So, I anticipate that same thing will happen this summer."

The new concourse will have a Great Room with a fireplace next to it.

Ploehn said they initially planned to have the A Concourse finished around the Dec. 1, 2021, but some things caused delays.

"Well, it took a long time to even get started on the ceiling because there was some controllers for the lights that were stuck on a boat in San Francisco for about three months," he said.

"We're kind of held up right now because the lighting right above us," Ploehn added. "There's some 4-foot light fixtures that are not here yet. And apparently, they won't be here until the end of March. So, it's going to be kind of tight."

Ploehn said airport security screening will be moved up to outside the A Concourse in June or July. Then, the B Concourse will be demolished and rebuilt, and the two will be joined together.

"There's been a few sleepless nights trying to figure out how we're going to make things work," Ploehn said.

"It's really a challenge when you have a large construction project like this and you still have to keep your operations running," he added.