BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Logan International Airport is looking to buy land near the main runway to prevent homes from being built on it.

A housing developer is planning to build homes off of Alkali Creek Road north of the airport. Director of Aviation and Transit for Billings Kevin Ploehn said the airport wants to buy 72.77 acres of land from the developer to prevent houses from going in too close.

Ploehn said part of the land they want to buy from the developer is about 700- 1,000 feet from the main runway, and that runway is getting used more all of the time.

"Monthly operations right now are running about 1,000- 1,200 higher than they were pre-Covid," Ploehn said. "So, there's a lot of activity going on at the airport. The more you can protect your airport from noise complaints, the better off your airport will be in the long run."

Ploehn said the airport has gotten four or five noise complaints in the past month.

If approved, the purchase will cost $552,000 and will come out of airport funds.

The Billings City Council will vote to approve or not approve of the purchase at their meeting on Monday, November 8.