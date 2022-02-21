BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Logan International Airport has delayed or canceled some flights due to the snow storm impacting southeast Montana Monday.
The following flights are canceled, according to BIL:
- Delta Airlines flight 3821 to Salt Lake City, Utah originally scheduled to depart at 11:15 p.m.
The following flights are delayed, according to BIL:
- United Airlines flight 325 to Denver, Colorado, originally scheduled to depart 8:45 p.m., now departing at 8:20 a.m.
- Cape Air flight 1762 to Havre, Montana, originally scheduled to depart at 10:07 a.m., now departing at 11:17 a.m.
- Cape Air flight 1780 to Sidney, Montana, originally scheduled to depart at 10:30 a.m., now departing at 11:30 a.m.