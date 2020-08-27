Billings Airport at 50% of normal summer business, better than national average

BILLINGS- Airport travel is about 50% of what it normally is this time of year at the Billings Logan International Airport according to Director of Aviation and Transit for Billings Kevin Ploehn. Ploehn said that percentage is higher than the national average of 25-30%.

Ploehn said, "I think Montana has probably seen some better numbers than the rest of the country. Most of the Montana airports are right around 50% of normal, whereas the national average is 25-30%."

The Billings airport is also in the middle of a $60 million expansion project. The project with add a new concourse with more space for planes to load passengers.

Ploehn said the project will take about three years.

He said, "Our contractors are in the process of demolition. We're putting in place the entrance to the new terminal right now. They are having to demolition out the old gift shop and the old United hold room."