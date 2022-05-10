BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Logan International Airport is about a month away from opening their new A Concourse. The A Concourse is the second phase of a $43.687 million terminal expansion project.

Director of Aviation and Transit for Billings Kevin Ploehn said they are finishing up the Great Room right now. The Great Room is an area with a fireplace, coffee shop (Mountain Mudd) and bar.

"We're trying to finish up the central part of the Great Room which is where all the tiling is taking place. And then, we have to finish up the coffee bar and lounge area. Not everything will be done when we open, just because of lagging materials."

Ploehn said the restaurant is one area that won't be finished when the new concourse opens.

"The lead time on some of the equipment for the restaurant is about three months out," he said.

In the meantime, Ploehn said temporary food services will be available. He also said the coffee area and bar should be ready when the concourse opens.

Ploehn said he originally hoped to open the new concourse before Christmas, but supply chain delays slowed construction.

"Things actually went really smooth until we started having material issues, getting things shipped into us," he said.

However, Ploehn is really pleased with how the new concourse is coming together:

"Everything is great. It's spacious. It's well lit. It's got great views. It's got some great customer amenities. I think when people come into the terminal building, they are going to be impressed. Very happy."

Airport screening will be moved over to the new A Concourse when it opens. After that, preliminary demolition work will begin on the B Concourse. Ploehn said actual demolition of Concourse B will begin fall 2022.