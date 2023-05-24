Emergency medical services are a vital public service, saving lives and responding to disaster...

And this week we celebrate E.M.S. workers as part of the 49th annual, National E.M.S. Week and Billings American Medical Response is supporting local E.M.S. workers.

Firefighters, ambulances and all those on the frontlines of disaster are no strangers to stress.

But for National E.M.S. Week, Billings A.M.R. is hosting several events to give local first responders some time to sit back and relax...

All while sharing memories from the work, they take on every day, for the community they love.

Billings A.M.R. Operations Manager Brian Hansen says events like this are important to host for his staff because, "the first responders need to be recognized and we take this week and try to give back to them because they are the giving type of people, they are always giving so it gives us a chance to give back to them."

He goes on to explain how they celebrate their crews and says that "we do breakfast for our crews we do the lunch every year and try to do different things with them games things like that."

Hansen finished by saying ""it's their week. It's our time to recognize them for all the hard work they do throughout the year."

And Hansen knows that while much of the work done by his crews may go unnoticed, it is still a vital role in keeping the heart of Billings beating.

Hansen says that the general public doesn't typically "think about us till they need us if you will and I'm not saying that in a bad way, but we are there 24/7, 365, nights holidays weekends we have to be available, and that's the big thing, when people need us: we are there on people's worst days. "

Hansen says that after E.M.S. week is finished the best way you can continue support first responders is by simply thanking them for what they do.

The official E.M.S. week wraps Saturday the 27th.