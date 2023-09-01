BILLINGS, Mont. - Resurfacing work will have the intersection of State Ave. with Underpass Ave., south of the 6th St. West underpass closed Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Riverside Contracting Inc. crews will be pouring concrete, resurface the roadway and install new stormwater facilities during the closure.

If you are traveling south from Central Ave. and 6th St. West, you will need to find an alternate route as the underpass will be closed while the intersection is reconstructed.

Pedestrians will be able to access the underpass sidewalk and cross State Ave. using the designated, temporary pedestrian crossing near the Reno Club.

As a result of the temporary closure:

The 6th St. West and Central Ave. intersection will remain open to eastbound, westbound, and northbound traffic. Due to the underpass being closed, southbound traffic will need to use an alternate railroad crossing, such as Moore Ln.

State Ave. will be closed between Orchard Ln. and Laurel Rd. Underpass Ave. will be closed between State Ave. and Calhoun Ln.

Emergency personnel are advised to use the Montana Ave. overpass to bypass the project area altogether.

This work is part of a Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) project to improve traffic operations in the south-central Billings area.

The Underpass Avenue – Billings project includes the reconstruction of the intersections north and south of the 6th Street West underpass, the addition of travel lanes, improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists, new traffic signals and lighting, and upgraded stormwater facilities to address previous flooding issues in the area.