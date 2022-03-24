BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings 6th grader Tegan Bahm is one of 16 contestants on MasterChef Junior. The show will air Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. on FOX.

Tegan said she filmed the show three years ago when she was just finishing up third grade. However, the show was delayed because of COVID. The first episode aired last week, March 17.

"It was kind of crazy because I couldn't really tell anybody," she said. "Then, one of my friends came up to me in the lunch line. She said, 'You didn't tell me.' I said, 'I didn't tell you what?' She was like, 'You were on MasterChef Junior!' Cause her sister told her like during school. And then, the night that it aired, one of my other friends texted me and said, 'You didn't tell me you were on MasterChef!' It was just kind of crazy."

Tegan's mom Heather Thompson-Bahm said it was a friend who initially suggested Tegan apply to be on the show. Tegan applied online. That was followed by a Zoom interview. Next, she was selected out of 50 finalists.

"I was a big fan of the show beforehand, so I knew all of the stuff," she said. "The aprons, getting them was crazy. Just being in the kitchen was absolutely insane."

Tegan said everyone on the show was nice. She added that Gordan Ramsey is fun and a lot taller in person.

Tegan said she's been cooking since she was three years old. We asked Tegan what her favorite thing to cook is:

"My favorite thing to cook? That one is a hard question. But, it's probably going to be more on the sweet side. Cupcakes. I really like making cupcakes."