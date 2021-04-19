BILLINGS - The Billings Jobs Jamboree is gearing up to start Wednesday, April 21, in the MetraPark Pavilion.

Doors open for service members, veterans and their families at 11 a.m. The public is welcome to enter starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is scheduled to end at 6 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the event.

The Jobs Jamboree gives employers the chance to meet potential employees face to face. Potential employees are also given the opportunity to gain specifics on application processes, workplace cultures and employee benefits.

It is advised that you come dressed to impress and are ready to engage with employers.

You can call the Job Service Billings staff at 406-652-3080, for details and advice on how to be prepared.

The Mobile Vet bus will also be onsite for veterans, Guard, Reserves and their families.

JSEC said they will comply with all required health regulations at the event.