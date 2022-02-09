Future candidates were in attendance this morning for the annual billing's chamber of commerce 2022 candidate school. The daylong session a free nonpartisan program for all Montanans, who considering running and those who would like more information on running for elected office.

Susan fox, the executive director of the legislative services division in Montana who was one of the speakers at this year's session, to let candidates know what lies ahead of their campaign journey.

She said in a statement with KULR 8, “We are happy to provide information to people to give them some guidance and to give them some idea of what they might be getting themselves into. A lot of people do not have a lot of familiarity with the legislative process and then they come to caucus, and they have to elect leaders. We teach them about bill drafting and it is just so much information and its very complicated. I've worked for the legislature for over 30 years -- and I have to tell you I still learn something every day.”