MONTANA - Representative Bill Mercer, from Billings, describes how HB 683 would use left-over marijuana tax money for pension programs. The bulk of it would be spent by the Department of Revenue for administration and enforcement expenses from running the marijuana program.

"The bill moves the dollars into an offsetting, existing pension debt exclusively. After we meet the costs of the program, it is fraught with difficulty to begin spending these dollars on anything that is new, or is general fund dependent," Rep. Mercer said.

The bill would create a marijuana compensation special revenue account, which the tax revenue from recreational sales would go into. The bill calls for nearly 47% of the left-over funds to go to public employees and about 43% toward the teacher's fund, something that representatives with the Teacher's Retirement System support.

"This additional revenue decreases the amortization period of TRS from 29 years to 23 years," Shawn Graham with the Teacher's Retirement System said.

Small percentages would also go to pensions for firemen and police.

Notably, the current version of the bill struck out a provision that would give some of the tax revenue to substance abuse treatment programs, along with veteran's services and support. But opponents of the bill say Montana land conservation would take a hit if this passes.

"The people of Montana voted in the marijuana initiative to provide funds to land conservation projects in the state... to Habitat Montana, parks, trails, and wildlife," Land Owner and Outdoorsman Patrick Johnson said.

There is a section in the bill for a trails and recreational facilities account, but conservation advocates worry about state parks as well.

"State parks alone experienced a 30% increase in use between 2019 and 2020, and they are already facing a backlog of over 20 million dollars," Noah Marion, with the Montana Wilderness Association, said.

Those against it argue lawmakers should stay true to Initiative 190, which states part of recreational marijuana tax dollars must go to conservation efforts.

If the bill is passed, the trails and recreational facilities account would go into effect on Oct. 1 this year.

The bill is out of the House Appropriations Committee.