Bill to fund state development projects killed by Senate Taxation Committee

City and community leaders are reconsidering the future of the One Big Sky District after a major blow was dealt to state funding assistance in Helena.

That bill was tabled this afternoon by the senate taxation committee.

"We had a meeting this morning bright and early, I mean we went through everything I thought with a fine tooth comb we tried to address anyone's concerns, and when I walked out of the room I had commitments, when it come time to vote some people didn't fulfill their commitments," said Senator Roger Webb, the sponsor of the bill.

If adopted, the Statewide Economic Districts Act would have helped offset the costs of major development projects like One Big Sky District. On Thursday the bill was tabled in the Senate Taxation Committee with a tied vote of 6 to 6.

"We had a great opportunity to bring hundreds of millions of dollars of private investment to Montana but ultimately we fumbled the ball in Helena. Investors said that they would invest more than 300 million in our city if this passed but the legislature did not give us the chance to take them up on their offer," said Billings Mayor Bill Cole.

The bill was lobbied for by the City of Billings and the Billings Area Chamber of Commerce to help create statewide incentives to reimburse public development in the state.

"Obviously we're disappointed the bill didn't make it out of the committee and onto the floor however we're still looking forward to see what we can do to move our community forward. We've got a great plan in hand we've got a great community behind this effort that we've working so well together to get this far," said Daniel Brooks with the Billings Chamber.

Those lobbying for the bill and the One Big Sky District in Billings said the next two years will be about educating legislators and the community so the bill can be passed in the next legislative session in 2021.

"We've got work to do between now and then there's a lot of folks we need to educate we want to encourage them to think broader in terms of the status quo of the way we've approached economic development in the state," said Steve Arveschoug with Big Sky Economic Development.

"The bill is not simple, it will take a lot of education to get it across the goal line in 2021 but based on the closeness of this vote, I think that's a real possibility," added Mayor Cole.