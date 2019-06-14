The nation's national parks need infrastructure repairs and improvements. On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence announced the administration is in support of a bill that would allocate a portion of the money earned by oil and gas leases on public land to clearing that 12-billion dollar backlog.

Earlier this year U. S. Senator, Rob Portman, introduced the Restore Our Parks Act. The bill calls for 50% of the money paid to the federal government from oil, coal, gas, and alternative energy leases to be deposited into the National Park Service Legacy Restoration fund. The legislation calls for this to continue through 2023.

We had a chance to speak with representatives from the Western Energy Alliance. Erin Johnson says his organization is trying to get the word out to the general public in hopes of getting more support for that bill. He says he's passionate about the bill after visiting Yellowstone.

