HELENA, Mont. - A bill proposing switching out Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous People's Day has failed in the state Senate.

During a Senate floor discussion Tuesday, a motion to take Senate Bill 141 from the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee and send it to the full Senate for a second reading failed 17 to 33.

The bill had been tabled in the committee the previous day.

Proponents of bringing the bill back up for discussion said it deserved a reading for the full Senate because there weren't enough Senators listening to the initial discussions.

An opponent to the motion said that during last week's committee hearing, the bill sponsor's graphic language describing Columbus's actions during his exploring expeditions is what killed the bill.

Another opposing Senator pointed to the Indian Heritage Appreciation Day in September that already exists, saying the current bill to change the holiday to Indigenous Peoples' Day" was unnecessary.

For perspective, Christopher Columbus was arrested and returned to Spain in chains for his actions in the "New World." In 1502, he was cleared of the most serious charges but stripped of his noble titles.

You can watch last week's Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee hearing here: https://bit.ly/3k3jWoD

You can watch today's Senate floor discussion here: https://bit.ly/3xmq3Yj

Discussion around SB 141 begins around the 2pm mark in the video.