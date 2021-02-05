HELENA, Mont. - Even after Initiative 190 passed, it's still illegal to advertise marijuana in Montana. However, one bill designed to allow limited advertising for marijuana companies is making progress after passing the House Committee of Business and Labor this week.

Representative Matt Regier from District 4 spoke in the House Committee of Business and Labor Tuesday, on what HB 249 would do for the marijuana industry in Montana.

If the bill becomes law, cannabis businesses could advertise on websites and smart phone apps. Regier said this would encourage customers to buy marijuana legally, instead of turning to the black market.

"This bill is about one thing, and that's the relation between the legal market and the illicit market. It allows the legal market a very small and discreet avenue to reach the legal customers. There will be customers. The question to this bill is: Where do you want them to go for marijuana? I say the legal market," Regier said.

Lobbyists supporting the bill say it would also clear up confusion on where to find legal marijuana and it would also generate more tax revenue for the state.

"Montana's current advertising restrictions go so far that it is often difficult for consumers to differentiate between licensed and unlicensed operators," Lobbyist Melissa Lewis said.

Those against HB 249 voiced their concerns regarding sales tax and marijuana use in young people.

"Everything that tobacco did in the '50s, '60s, and '70s is being recreated with marijuana," Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist Coleen Smith said.

Smith argues advertising would not drive buyers toward local cannabis companies because of the 20% sales tax on recreational marijuana.

"People aren't going to spend 20% more to shop locally. They are going to go to their regular dealer, which is what we've seen in other states," Smith said.

Smith also says advertising could encourage marijuana use in young people, leading to negative impacts.

"Kids and adolescents even up to age 25 are changing the structures of their brains," Smith said.

The bill will now move to the House floor for debate.