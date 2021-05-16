The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Bill Gate's resignation from Microsoft's board was because of a romantic relationship with an employee.

The Journal reported Sunday that a female Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship over the years with Gates.

Microsoft's BOD was concerned enough to hire a law firm to investigate the romantic relationship, according to the report.

Gates resigned in 2020 before the investigation was complete according to the Journal.

In a statement, the software mogul did not deny the relationship but said it had nothing to do with him stepping down from the board.