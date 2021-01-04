Many legislators are working on a number of marijuana bill drafts for the legislative session. One of them, LC-2350, aims to get rid of the tax on medical marijuana.

"It's money going back into the pockets of hard working Montanans and Montanans with health conditions to boot," Representative Mary Ann Dunwell of House District 84 said. "It is legally a medicine, we voted it into law. There is not another medicine or pharmaceutical that we tax."

At this time, the state Department of Revenue would not comment on the bill draft.

However, they did say medical marijuana taxes brought in about $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 alone.

They said most of that money goes toward regulating marijuana in the state.

While Rep. Dunwell is calling for medical marijuana to be tax free, she said recreational marijuana should be taxed.

"We should tax that like we tax alcohol and tobacco, but that's recreational marijuana. That's adult use marijuana," Dunwell said.

Rep. Dunwell said she wants the tax to be cut off as soon as possible, but there could be an amendment put in to phase it out over time.

"We may need to do that as we realize the revenue from recreational marijuana. Which is still a year or two down the road," Dunwell said.

But the draft to get rid of the tax is in the first stages of development for this year's session.

"I think folks on both sides of the isle will be delighted with a tax cut, and that's what this is, it's a tax cut," Dunwell said.

Initiative 190 puts a 20% tax on non-medical marijuana.

The Department of Revenue said medical marijuana is taxed at 4%, but was scheduled to go down to 2% later this year.