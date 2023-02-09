HELENA, Mont. - For the fourth time, Montana legislators are considering whether to establish an Indigenous Peoples’ Day in our state.

Representative Shane Morgieau brought the bill to the senate's education and cultural resources committee Wednesday afternoon, making the case to replace Columbus Day with indigenous peoples day for the state of Montana.

Morgeau says if the change were to be implemented, Indigenous Peoples’ Day would be recognized on the second Monday of October.

During the hearing, the bill's sponsor and several proponents made their case for why they believe replacing the holiday is important not only to our indigenous neighbors, but for the state of Montana as a whole.

During the hearing there were no opponents to the bill, but there were several pointed questions from committee members.

The hearing concluded with no action decided going forward.

We'll continue to follow the bill's progress through the legislature and share any updates on air and online.

You can watch the hearing in full here.