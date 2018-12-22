Park officials at Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area have said that the government shutdown will limit some services until the government reopens.

Park roads, lookouts and trails at Bighorn Canyon will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

There will be no National Park Service-provided services at Bighorn Canyon, including restrooms, trash collection, programming, public information, facilities and road maintenance (including plowing). Social media and websites will not be updated by NPS and may not reflect current conditions.

Visitors to the campgrounds in Bighorn Canyon will not be asked to leave unless safety concerns require it. However, there will be no services at the campgrounds, including janitorial and restroom maintenance.

For updates on the shutdown, please visit: www.doi.gov/shutdown