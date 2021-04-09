LOVELL, Wyo. - This year, National Park Week runs April 17 through the 25. To celebrate National Park Week and Junior Ranger day, Bighorn Canyon will be hosting several activities throughout the week.

In a release, the park said one of the activities is a weeklong Junior Ranger Facebook series. Junior Rangers will need to interact with the park's Facebook page throughout the week to be entered for the Junior Ranger prize at the end of the week. Posts will be scheduled for 4 p.m., on April 19, 8:30 a.m. on April 20–22, and 4 p.m. on April 23. Teachers and their classes are encouraged to participate.

April 21 is Arbor Day in Lovell. The park said they will be participating in the Arbor Day celebration at the Lovell Community center with the Lovell fifth grade classes, the Town of Lovell, the Lovell Tree Board and the Forest Service. The winners of the Arbor Day poster contest will be announced the following week.

On April 22, Bighorn Canyon said they will be celebrating Earth Day with three park clean-up projects.

The first project will be cleaning the flowerbeds at the Lovell Visitor Center to prepare them for summer. The park said the second project will be cleaning up the Kane Cemetery. If you are interested in volunteering, you are asked to meet at the Lovell Visitor Center at 1 p.m. on April 22. Make sure to bring your work gloves and water. The park said rakes, clippers and shovels will be provided.

The third project is a recycling challenge at Fort Smith. This project calls for Fort Smith residents to clean-up their recycling and bring it to the Park Service Headquarters building between 1 and 4 p.m. on April 22. The park said they will have the recycling trailer parked outside. They will be collecting the following items: newspaper, aluminum and steel cans, corrugated cardboard (no grey, white or black cardboard) and plastic bottles #1, #2, and #2 colored. Please ensure that all items are cleaned, dry and separated.