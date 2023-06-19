Fort Smith, Mont. - Bighorn Canyon is hosting a town hall style discussion for users of Bighorn Lake on June 22 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The meeting will be held outside at the MK Hill picnic area in Fort Smith.

The park invites Bighorn Lake boaters to have an open discussion about the mooring buoys, floating restrooms, and dock systems on the north side of the lake. The park aims to find the best location for mooring buoys.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Refreshments will be provided.

In the case of poor weather the meeting will be held indoors at the NPS Headquarters building located at 5 Ave. B, Fort Smith, according to the facebook post on the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area’s Post’s page.